NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department confirms a woman they were told broke into a home was actually renting it as an Airbnb.

Police released video and images of the woman on Jan. 3 and said the incident happened on Dec. 1 at a home on Mangrove Avenue. Based on a report they were given, police said several items were taken from the home.

Investigators later learned that woman was actually renting the home as an Airbnb. The case is closed, police confirmed to WAVY.