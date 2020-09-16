Woman killed after shots fired into home in Hertford County

WINTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman is dead after several shots were fired into a home early Wednesday morning in Hertford County.

Hertford Sheriff Dexter Hayes says the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at 200 E. Wynn Street in Winton.

The homeowner, Iris Hines, and her daughter, Carika Macole Vann, were home at the time. Hayes says Vann, 30, was killed.

There are no suspects at this time, but Hayes says the investigation is in its early stage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office.

“It saddens me greatly to see a life taken, a mother, daughter, aunt and a friend,” Hayes said in a press release. “I pray for the family and I pray that we can bring them some justice for the loss of their love one.” Hayes says Vann leaves behind a child.

There’s no indication at this time that the shooting is connected to recent shootings in the town if Hertford in nearby Perquimans County. Authorities there implemented a curfew Tuesday due to the recent violence.

