Woman inside Hampton home struck by gunfire from 2 passing vehicles, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was inside a Hampton home when she was struck by gunfire coming from two passing vehicles Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old victim is expected to recover after the shooting just after 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Culotta Drive, police say. That’s off N. Armistead Avenue, not far from the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after officers found her at the home.

Police say the motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and there’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who might be able to help police is asked to call Hampton police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.