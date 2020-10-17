Woman injured after car shot at multiple times in Chesapeake Friday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police said a woman was injured Friday night after a car she was traveling in was shot at.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Birch Trail Circle around 9:53 p.m. Friday night for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot multiple times.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation indicated the woman was in a vehicle with other people traveling in the area when their vehicle was shot.

Police said it’s unknown at this time where exactly the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

