SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Suffolk.

Police say it happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Street and Dill Road. The victim was in a vehicle with a man when she was shot in the leg by an unknown person in an another vehicle. That vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim’s injuries are considered non life-threatening, police say.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.