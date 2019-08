HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday night on Twin Lakes Circle in Hampton.

Police don’t have a suspect or motive at this time, but say they got a call about the shooting in the 100 block of Twin Lakes Circle at 11:17 p.m.

The woman was found at the scene with the life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.