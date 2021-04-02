Woman given 2-year active prison term in fatal Portsmouth stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman accused in a fatal stabbing in Portsmouth in 2017 will serve two years in prison.

Latisha S. Warren, of Portsmouth, was sentenced Friday to eight years with six years suspended in Portsmouth Circuit Court on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

She will be on supervised probation for two years after her release.

Police said the incident was reported just after midnight Aug. 12, 2017 in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

40-year-old Darnell D. Phillips sustained a fatal stab wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Warren was originally charged with first-degree murder, but a mistrial was declared in July 2019.