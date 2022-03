PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Portsmouth early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said officers responded to the 2220 block of Pulaski Street, off Deep Creek Boulevard near Mt. Calvary Cemetery, around 2:21 a.m. for the shooting.

The adult female was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were made available by police.

