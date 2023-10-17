VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is facing several charges in connection with a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

On Oct. 7 just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Indian River Road and Lynnhaven Parkway for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers immediately began to administer lifesaving efforts to a victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later taken to a local hospital were they remain in critical but stable condition.

Police say 34-year-old Kristin Barber was initially charged with reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and child neglect. On Oct. 14, Barber was served with additional charges of aggravated malicious wounding and shooting in a vehicle, according to police.