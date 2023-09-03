NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.

Officers were called to the intersection of E. Brambleton Ave and Church Street at 12:55 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

There is no suspect information at this time.