Woman dies after being struck in residence in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has died after being shot late Monday evening.

Emergency communications say they received a call for shots fire in the 100 block of Aspenwood Drive just before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 56-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire after shots were fired inside a residence.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from her injuries.

There is no suspect information or other details at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or by sending an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com