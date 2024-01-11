CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman from Chowan County has died after being assaulted by a man earlier this week, authorities say.

The unidentified victim died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Thursday, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office says.

The suspect, Donald Lanier, is in custody and charges are expected to be upgraded, authorities say.

Chowan Sheriff Edward Basnight says deputies responded on Monday morning for the assault in the 100 block of Bella Vista Drive, for what they called a routine call for assisting EMS.

When deputies arrived, there was evidence of an apparent assault and the victim was taken to the hospital. Basnight requested the help of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and after investigating deputies arrested Lanier, a 47-year-old from Tarboro.

He was initially charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, as well as driving while impaired.

The relationship between the suspect and victim has not been released at this time, and it’s unclear what led to the assault. Check back for updates on this breaking news.