NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing Thursday in Norfolk.

It happened on Peterson Street, in the area of Robin Hood Road and Chesapeake Blvd. Police got the call at 11:22 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a person of interest has been detained.

Police didn’t share additional information, but said they weren’t looking for additional suspects at this time.

