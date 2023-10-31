NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 29-year-old woman pleaded guilty to armed robbery Tuesday in Norfolk Circuit Court after she and another person had held up a West Ocean View 7-Eleven last year.

Laquisha Shante Nock entered her guilty plea to the armed robbery charge, just as Quentin Lamont James had done two weeks earlier.

On June 2, 2022, Nock and James went into the 7-Eleven at 124 Maple St. and took $75 from the cash register after forcing the clerk to open it, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Nock was armed with garden shears and James had a gun.

James plead guilty to armed robbery Oct. 17, and he is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 22.

Nock is scheduled to be sentenced Jan 12.