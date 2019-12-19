Woman charged with hit-and-run, DUI after man fatally struck on bicycle in Chesapeake

Alicia Ouellette (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old woman fled the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning while driving under the influence, police say.

Chesapeake police say Alicia Ouellette hit 48-year-old Carlos Tyrone Griffin with her vehicle at the intersection of S. Military Highway and Deep Creek Blvd. just before 2 a.m.

Griffin was riding his bicycle at the time and died from his injuries.

After investigating, police charged Ouellette with felony hit-and-run, 1st offense DUI, driving on a suspended operators license and expired vehicle registration.

