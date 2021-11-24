Woman charged with domestic assault, malicious wounding after stabbing on Mariners Way in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman has been charged with domestic assault and aggravated malicious wounding after stabbing a man Tuesday night on Mariners Way in the Ocean View area, police say.

Monique A. Sanders, 57, is being held at Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.

Police say they responded to the 600 block of Mariners Way around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing and found the man suffering from non life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Police did not share additional details, including the relation of the suspect and victim.