Woman charged after 8-year-old accidentally shoots 12-year-old in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman has been charged with felony child endangerment after an 8-year-old accidentally shot a 12-year-old earlier this week.

33-year-old Chasity S. White faces the felony charge of abuse and neglect of children endangering health and a reckless/leave loaded firearm, endangering child, a misdemeanor.

Police said no other details were available in an updated release, but the shooting happened Tuesday in the 500 block of Kissimmee Avenue.

Police say the 8-year-old was able to get White’s gun from inside the home and shoot the 12-year-old boy. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though police said they weren’t believed to be life-threatening.