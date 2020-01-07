Woman arrested in ‘Baby Daniel’ murder cold case, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police have arrested a woman in a 2003 murder cold case involving an infant known as “Baby Daniel.”

Melissa Chrisman, 41, was charged with felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect on Tuesday.

Police identified her in a video on the City of Chesapeake’s social media Tuesday. Police did not say what her relation or connection to Baby Daniel is.

Baby Daniel was found Jan. 17, 2003 abandoned and deceased in Western Branch Park. The discovery was made by an 11-year-old boy. Daniel was found frozen to death, according to WAVY News archives.

He was wearing an oversized diaper and wrapped in two blankets.

He had his umbilical cord still attached.

10 On Your Side reached out to Chesapeake Police to confirm the spelling of the woman’s first and last name, but had not heard back as of 3:42 p.m.

Deputy Truitt with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said Chrisman is in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Those with information on any unsolved case should call the investigations unit at 757-382-6251. To remain anonymous, call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.