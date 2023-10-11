CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An arrest has been made after a man was fatally shot back in August on Shady Lane in Chesapeake, police say.

The Chesapeake Police Department announced that 28-year-old Martisha Parker was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide.

She’s accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Michael Morgan of Suffolk on August 20 in the 2100 block of Shady Lane at the Forest Cove Apartments. Police say he was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not released additional information in the case, but Morgan’s family spoke to WAVY’s Andy Fox last month. They said Morgan was shot after an argument at a party.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the P3 Tips line at p3tips.com.