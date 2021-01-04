Woman arrested after search at home suspected of conducting drug sales

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Keanna Gregory

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police said a 42-year-old woman was arrested Monday after a search at a home suspected of conducting drug sales.

Edenton police, with the assistance of the Elizabeth City Police Department, executed a search warrant Monday in the 200 block of East Albemarle Street.

The search came after “several complaints” of narcotics being sold out of the house.;

Afterward, Keanna Gregory, 42, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and deliver and manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV drugs, manufacture/sell/deliver/possess drugs with intent a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory was given a $61,000 secured bond.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10