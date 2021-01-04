Woman arrested after search at home suspected of conducting drug sales

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police said a 42-year-old woman was arrested Monday after a search at a home suspected of conducting drug sales.

Edenton police, with the assistance of the Elizabeth City Police Department, executed a search warrant Monday in the 200 block of East Albemarle Street.

The search came after “several complaints” of narcotics being sold out of the house.;

Afterward, Keanna Gregory, 42, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and deliver and manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV drugs, manufacture/sell/deliver/possess drugs with intent a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory was given a $61,000 secured bond.