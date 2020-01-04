Woman arrested after police say she assaulted security guards at Internet Cafe

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin arrested a woman who is accused of assaulting two security guards.

Tierra Ricks, 31, is charged with robbery, assault and public intoxication, police wrote in a release.

Police arrested her after responding to a call at the Internet Cafe on Armory Drive on New Year’s Day.

Police say Ricks went to the business and hung out a while, then went to cash out her winnings. She then allegedly grabbed the tip jar as she was leaving, and security stopped her.

She began to struggle with the guards, and police say she assaulted them.

Neither needed medical attention.

Ricks is being held without bond.

