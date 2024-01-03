LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly pouring lighter fluid on an officer and using a lighter to try to set the officer on fire, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant.

Melissa McCoy, 38, was charged with attempted murder, trespassing, resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official. Police said they were able to subdue McCoy and take her into custody.

Police said they were trying to arrest McCoy for criminal trespassing. The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and is expected to be fine, according to police.

McCoy was denied bond, police said.