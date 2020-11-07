WJCC Schools former principal to serve 5 days in jail on embezzlement charge

WILLIAMSBURG( WAVY) — A former Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools principal has been found guilty of embezzlement.

Former Lafayette High School Dr. Kimberly W. Hollemon was found guilty of embezzlement greater than $500 Wednesday.

Williamsburg/James City County Commonwealth’s Attorney Nate Green said Hollemon will serve five days in jail.

She was given a delayed report date, so she hasn’t yet started serving the sentence.

School division staff identified possible spending irregularities at the high school prior to Hollemon’s resignation from the position on May 2, 2019. The division placed Hollemon on administrative leave in spring 2019 when they first found the spending irregularities and informed police, Cox said.

Police said an investigation found Hollemon made numerous purchases for her personal use with that card between July 2018 and March 2019.

Hollemon was indicted on the embezzlement charge on Sept. 18 and turned herself in to police on Tuesday.

