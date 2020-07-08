Williamsburg Police looking for person who didn’t pay for 7-Eleven items

(Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Police)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police are asking for help identifying a male who stole items from a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

Police say the person entered the 7-Eleven at 1202 Jamestown Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

He then left with the items without paying. Police did not say what items he took.

He is described as a white male between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall. He has light brown hair, a thin build and wore a green patterned bandanna and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

