Williamsburg Police look to ID person in connection with war monument vandalism

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police are asking for help identifying a person they want to question about vandalism of a Confederate war memorial in Bicentennial Park.

Police released a photo of the person Tuesday in connection with the incident, which was reported around 8 p.m. June 6.

The damage to the monument was estimated at about $200.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

