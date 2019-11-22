Williamsburg Police arrest 8 in drug distribution investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department has finished the first phase of a months-long drug investigation and has some results to share.

With the help of the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force, police have arrested and charged eight people with narcotics distribution and possession offenses, the department announced in a news release.

Drugs seized during the investigation include cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, THC oil and marijuana.

Police also seized one firearm.

The investigation began when members of the community reported to police that drugs were being delivered to locations in the city, the release said.

“This information fueled the criminal investigation which targeted the illegal drug activity. This is an ongoing effort and we anticipate additional charges in the future,” police said.

Those charged in the investigation include:

William Deon Binns, 26, three counts of distribution of schedule II substance and three counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance

Carla Redcross Caldwell, 55, two counts of distribution of schedule II substance, one count of attempt to distribute schedule II substance, two counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance

Antonio Lamont Redcross, 36, two counts of distribution of schedule II substance, one count of attempt to distribute schedule II substance, two counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance

John Richard Atterberry II, 41, two counts of distribution of schedule II substance

Christopher Cary, 42, one count of distribution of schedule II substance, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance

Logan Edward Thomas, 33, one count of distribution of schedule II substance, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance

Erin Alexis Sebert, 19, one count of distribution of schedule II substance, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance

Annabel Del Valle, 48, two counts possession of schedule II substance, one count of possession of a firearm while unlawfully possessing a schedule I or II substance

“We are thankful that we have community members that trust us enough to share this type of information with the police so that together, we can make our community a safer place for all. I commend these courageous citizens,” Chief Sean Dunn said in the news release.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation should contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.