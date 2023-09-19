WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect connected to a liquor store theft.

On July 15, 2023 around 1:40 p.m., police say the man stole over $350 worth of alcohol from a store on the 1200 block of Richmond Road.

Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 888-LOCK-U-UP.