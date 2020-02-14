Williamsburg man facing new drug and child abuse charges; wife also now charged, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg man accused of of possessing marijuana and intending to distribute is now facing additional charges, including child abuse.

His wife is also now facing charges, Williamsburg Police said.

Daniel Todorovic received additional charges Thursday, including one felony count of conspiring to sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II and two felony counts of abuse and neglect of children.

His wife, Anastasia Todorovic, 31, is also facing the same charges.

A search warrant executed Jan. 31 at a home in the 200 block of Patriot Lane revealed 3.5 ounces of marijuana wax, prescription pills including opioids, various other drug evidence, and unknown substances, police said.

Police say those items were within reach of the Todorovics’ two children.

On that day, Daniel Todorovic was initially charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute more than one-half, but less than five pounds of marijuana.

The new charges were obtained in conjunction with a City of Williamsburg Child Protective Services investigation.

