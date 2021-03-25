Williamsburg man accused of assaulting women during massages indicted on more than 20 counts

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man previously accused of committing sexual assault during a massage is facing additional charges after investigators say more victims came forward with similar allegations.

James City Police charged Shawn Robinson with felony sexual assault by digital penetration on December 18 after a woman reported she was assaulted by Robinson at Massage LuXe on Monticello Avenue. After his arrest was made public, police say they heard from four more alleged victims. As a result of that investigation, Robinson was indicted on March 17, on 14 counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of practicing without a license, two counts of digital penetration and four counts of assault and battery.

Robinson became a licensed massage therapist in Virginia in September 2017, but his license was suspended on October 30, 2020, the police department confirmed.

At the time the indictments were issued, Robinson was being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail (VPRJ.)