Williamsburg investigators share photos of larceny, fraud suspects

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are asking the community to help them name several people suspected of fraud and larceny.

According to law enforcement, the pictured suspects may be connected to a string of larcenies that took place between Nov. 12 and 13 in the 200 block of Merrimac Trail.

Later, still in Williamsburg, they were seen on video using a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com more local crime updates.