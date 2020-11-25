Williamsburg investigators share photos of larceny, fraud suspects

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are asking the community to help them name several people suspected of fraud and larceny.
According to law enforcement, the pictured suspects may be connected to a string of larcenies that took place between Nov. 12 and 13 in the 200 block of Merrimac Trail.
Later, still in Williamsburg, they were seen on video using a stolen credit card.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
