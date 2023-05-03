PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The wife of a man found dead overnight in a home in Hertford, North Carolina, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Julie M. Solesbee with Perquimans County Emergency Services says Shaunell Miller is being held at Albemarle District Jail under a $450,000 bond.

Authorities found her husband, Ronnie Coke, dead around 12:16 a.m. while responding to a welfare check at a home on Stokes Street.

No other information in the case has been released, but Solesbee says investigators are finalizing their investigation with help from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

