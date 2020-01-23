1  of  2
West Va. murder suspect on the run since April captured in Newport News by US Marshals

Gerald Rodo Spencer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old man wanted for an April murder in Charleston, West Virginia, was apprehended Thursday morning by U.S. Marshals after a barricade situation.

Marshals captured Gerard “Rodo” Spencer inside a home near the Lee Hall mansion in northwest Newport News after receiving a tip from Charleston authorities that Spencer was hiding out in the area.

He was wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Ronald Seawright Jr. back on April 6, 2019, in Charleston’s West End.

“Because of the combined efforts [of Marshals and the Charleston Police Department] Spencer’s run from justice ended, and today violent criminals  know that if you endanger or harm the citizens of West Virginia law enforcement will never stop until you are brought to justice,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leurer said in a press release.

