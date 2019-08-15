Judge grants defense money to hire private investigator in Wesley Hadsell murder trial

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man accused of murdering his adopted stepdaughter appeared in a Southampton County courtroom for a pre-trial motions hearing Thursday afternoon.

Wesley Hadsell is charged in the death of his stepdaughter, AJ Hadsell. She disappeared in 2015 from her home in Norfolk while she was on break from Longwood University.

Investigators later found her body behind a house in Southampton County.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge granted the defense’s motion for money to hire a private investigator to help interview witnesses. The defense lawyer said they need help because the prosecution may call up to seven jailhouse witnesses, which will take them a lot of effort to vet.

The judge granted the defense $2,000 to pay for the private investigator.

Another motions hearing is scheduled for October 31.

Hadsell is currently serving a 10-year sentence for a possession of ammunition charge.

A grand jury indicted Hadsell last year on first and second degree murder charges.

During his last court appearance on the murder charges, he pleaded not guilty.

10 On Your Side’s Kayla Gaskins was in the courtroom Thursday. Look for her updates tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.