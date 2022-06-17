WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Williamsburg Friday.

Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to the robbery call at 820 E. Rochambeau Drive just before noon.

The suspect fled on foot when he got the cash and was gone before law enforcement arrived. There was no report of injuries.

Investigators describe the suspect as an older man with grey hair. He was wearing a white shirt and black vest or jacket with cut-off sleeves, as can be seen in surveillance images released to the public.

Bank robbery suspect. June 17, 2022. Photo courtesy: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Tip Line at 757-890-4999 and refer to case #2202695.