RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) – There is a heavy police presence at Chippenham Hospital following reports of a shooting Friday morning.

Hospital officials confirmed with 8News that two people had been shot and are currently being treated. The conditions of their injuries are currently unknown.

There is no longer an active shooting threat at the hospital.

A lockdown was in place immediately following the shooting but around 6:45 a.m., police said the lockdown had been lifted.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department and Chesterfield Police Department are currently at the scene.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards spoke to reporters at the scene shortly after 7 a.m. His full statement can be seen below:

