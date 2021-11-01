Wanted woman shot victim during home invasion in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are searching for a woman who they say shot a person during a home invasion back in June.

Police say it happened on June 20 in the 6200 block of Hightower Road. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police announced Monday that they were looking for 22-year-old Shaniya Nosyaj Artis, who’s wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and two counts of use of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536.