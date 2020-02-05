Wanted: Hampton Police seeking man in connection with Queens Way shooting

Breaking News
Hampton Roads to get 948 area code after region runs out of 757
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help finding Razell Sea’Quan Brown, a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Queens Way Jan. 17.

Police say tipsters are eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Police have already arrested a Newport News man, 26-year-old Anthony Hunter, in connection with the shooting downtown.

Police say Hunter is charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of a use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting in public and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was shot in the first block of E. Queens Way around 12:05 a.m. Friday and suffered non life-threatening injuries, police say.

The motive and circumstances in the case are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

