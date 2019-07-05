Police make arrest in Newport News 36th St. homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot victim who died at a local hospital Thursday night is believed to have been shot on 36th Street near I-664.

Newport News police said they were notified about the 37-year-old gunshot victim around 4:50 p.m. He was taken to the hospital by another male.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Delvon Depree Freeman.

Further investigation revealed Freeman was likely shot in the 600 block of 36th Street after an altercation with another person, who police say was 32-year-old Phillip Andre Ross, of the 1000 block of 34th Street.

Ross was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder, discharging firearm within occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police ask anyone with information on this homicide to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

