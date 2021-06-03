VT football player from Virginia Beach due in court on murder charge

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Tech football player from Virginia Beach charged with murder is expected in court Thursday morning.

Blacksburg police arrested Isimemen Etute, 18, on second-degree murder charges. Etute is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. 

Court paperwork shows the incident happened on Memorial Day. Police found 40-year-old Jerry Smith, of Blacksburg, dead on Tuesday after a welfare check.

Witnesses are helping police with the investigation.

Blacksburg police say this is a complex case. Investigators believe Etute and Smith knew each other.

Etute is from Virginia Beach and a Cox High School graduate. He started at Virginia Tech in January 2021, according to the 24/7 sports website.

Virginia Tech and the football team immediately suspended Etute, who is a freshman studying human development.

A statement said, “Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another.”

They encourage anyone who knows anything about the case to call police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10