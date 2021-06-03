VT football player from Virginia Beach due in court on murder charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Tech football player from Virginia Beach charged with murder is expected in court Thursday morning.

Blacksburg police arrested Isimemen Etute, 18, on second-degree murder charges. Etute is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Court paperwork shows the incident happened on Memorial Day. Police found 40-year-old Jerry Smith, of Blacksburg, dead on Tuesday after a welfare check.

Witnesses are helping police with the investigation.

Blacksburg police say this is a complex case. Investigators believe Etute and Smith knew each other.

Etute is from Virginia Beach and a Cox High School graduate. He started at Virginia Tech in January 2021, according to the 24/7 sports website.

Virginia Tech and the football team immediately suspended Etute, who is a freshman studying human development.

A statement said, “Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another.”

They encourage anyone who knows anything about the case to call police.