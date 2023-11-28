CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia McDonald’s manager is recovering after being struck in the head twice with a hammer — and authorities said it all stemmed from an argument about free food.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to the situation at the McDonalds in LadySmith around 5 p.m. on Nov. 25. Sheriff Scott Moser said the manager was taking a break outside the restaurant when the attack started.

“This gentleman approached him asking for free food. The manager said that’s not within our policy. I cant give you free food and the guy got upset and they got into an altercation and the suspect struck him with a hammer in the head,” Moser said. “Other employees came to the aid of the manager and tried to keep him under control until law enforcement arrived.”

The suspect, 48-year-old Bertram Smithen, then reportedly ran to a Sheetz near the McDonalds, tried to break into a car, and then escaped into the wooded area nearby.

Authorities launched an all-out manhunt to capture him.

“It was very intense,” Moser said. “We had manpower out there from the Sheriff’s office, state police, helicopters. We had the drone up… all kinds of units going up Route 1 and 301.”

Moser told 8News, authorities issued alerts to the community and received dozens of tips from citizens as the search continued. He said the suspect’s white pants were located in the wooded area, which made the search more difficult.

However, nearly 20 hours after the attack, a caller reported seeing the suspect near I-95.

Smithen was captured shortly after.

“Fortunately, we were able to capitalize on that tip and capture that individual,” Moser said.

Smithen is now charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held without bond.

8News reporter Autumn Childress spoke to the victim’s family on Monday. They shared that “the wounds needed sutures and staples.” However, they added that “the CT scan came back clear with no apparent skull damage.”

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the attack, but they are thanking the community for their support.

“Without their tips and info, he may still be at large, It’s very difficult to find people in those wooded areas,” Moser said.