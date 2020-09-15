Virginia man arrested in connection with Raleigh man’s disappearance

DANVILLE, Va. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old Virginia man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Raleigh man over the weekend.

Justin Fernando Merritt on Sept. 14, 2020 (Danville City Jail)

Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Virginia, was arrested Monday in relation to the disappearance of William “Andy” Banks.

Merritt faces charges of robbery, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle, Raleigh police said.

Merritt is being held at the Danville City Jail, but officials said he has waived extradition and will be sent to Raleigh.

The search for Banks continues.

Banks, 39, was last seen Saturday afternoon after his family said he was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.

Banks hasn’t been seen since but the vehicle was located in Danville on Monday.

A 911 call released Monday afternoon revealed Banks planned to sell his Range Rover and then walk to the corner of St. Marys Street and Wade Avenue, where his newer car, a BMW, was parked.

The 911 call, placed Saturday just before 8 p.m., said that Banks “would never go six or seven hours without responding to me.”

The FBI confirmed to CBS 17 on Monday that agents were assisting Raleigh police in its investigation.

Banks stands about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing blue Patagonia shorts, a grey shirt with a picture of a mountain on the front and flip flops.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

