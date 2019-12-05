Virginia man accused of attempting to instruct ISIS supporters how to make explosive formula

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Roanoke man has been charged with attempting to give the Islamic State of Iraq “material support and resources.”

Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 30, was arrested in Roanoke Nov. 15. His indictment in federal court was announced Thursday in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Langhorne has been a follower of ISIS since 2014 and recently publicly reaffirmed his support.

In February, Langhorne began communicating with a person he believed was working on behalf of ISIS, but who was actually an undercover employee with the FBI.

Langhorne told the undercover person that he planned to create and distribute an instructional video on how to make a deadly explosive called triacetone triperoxide, also known as “TATP.”

He asked for the undercover employee’s help making the video.

“Langhorne told the UCE [undercover employee] that, in order to ensure that the video was not removed from the internet by service providers, the video should include disclaimers advising that it was intended for educational purposes. However, Langhorne informed the UCE that his true purpose in making and distributing the video was to arm ISIS adherents and others with knowledge of how to make TATP and use it for terrorism-related purposes in support of ISIS,” the release said.

The FBI created a video by Langhorne’s instructions, but it featured an inert chemical formula that didn’t make an explosion.

The video was given to Langhorne in November, which he then uploaded to a video-sharing website.

If convicted, Langhorne faces up to 20 years in prison.