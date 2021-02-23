Virginia Beach tax preparer sentenced on Monday for filing fraudulent returns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach tax preparer was sentenced Monday for his role in filing fraudulent and false returns.

Courts documents say from 2013 to 2016, 42-year-old Ryan Dalletezze acted as a “ghost preparer,” meaning he received money as a paid preparer but failed to report or identify himself on his customers’ returns.

According to those same documents, Dalletezze routinely claimed false exemptions on his customers’ returns such as education and business expenses, energy credits, and business losses.

Officials say his customers had no knowledge of the fraud and Dalletezze kept substantial refunds.

The filing of these false and fraudulent returns resulted in a tax loss of over $291,000, investigators say.

Dalletezze was sentenced to two years in prison.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.