Virginia Beach Police seeking suspect in ‘Check Into Cash’ armed robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are asking the public to help identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the person pictured below walked into a Check Into Cash business on Friday, Dec. 18, on Kemps River Drive just after 1 p.m.







Courtesy of Crime Solvers

Officials say he showed a weapon to an employee and demanded money. The employee told law enforcement they complied with the person’s demands, who later took off on foot with the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

