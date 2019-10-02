Virginia Beach police officer charged with forging public records

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer is under investigation after being accused of forging public records.

In a press release, police said Officer Norman Teague has been charged with 2 counts of forging a public record in connection to “procedures pertaining to the service of non-arrestable misdemeanor warrants.” The alleged forging took place in September of 2019, police said.

Teague, who’s been with the department since 2015, has been reassigned from uniform patrol to administrative duties pending criminal and administrative investigations. VBPD’s Investigative Division and Office of Internal Affairs and the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are all conducting investigations.

Police had no other details in the case.