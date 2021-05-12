Virginia Beach Police looking for help identifying Walmart robbery suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are looking for help identifying two men involved in several recent Walmart robberies throughout the area.

The men were able to take money directly from the registers using keys that they found. However, authorities have not confirmed where the suspects found the keys.

The two men were able to remove over $4,000 from the Towne Center Walmart on Virginia Beach Boulevard but also managed to remove more money from Walmart locations on Battlefield Boulevard, First Colonial Road and Phoenix Drive.

Altogether, the men have stolen over $21,000.

If you recognize this man or know anything about either of these incidents, please contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

