VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach pastor charged with solicitation of a minor had his preliminary hearing continued again on Tuesday.

John Blanchard is now scheduled to appear in court in the Richmond area on June 23 at 10 a.m.

Blanchard was the senior pastor at Rock Church before “voluntarily” stepping down in November after his arrest on Friday, October 29, 2021.

He was arrested along with 16 other men in a sting operation conducted by authorities from Chesterfield County. Police say he tried to solicit sex from an undercover detective who was posing as a minor.

He was charged with solicitation of prostitution from a minor age 16 or older and using a vehicle to promote prostitution or unlawful sex.

Blanchard was released after his arrest, and was even seen on a Rock Church live broadcast speaking to the congregation two days after his arrest.

A judge allowed him to travel out of the state on a business trip while the legal case moves forward.