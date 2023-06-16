VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach massage therapist has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple clients.

Malik Sayvon Williams, 29, was found guilty of two counts of object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and battery on Friday by a jury in Virginia Beach after a four-day trial.

Williams was arrested in August of last year after police got the first complaint in April 2022 from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted at Wine & Unwind (now called NOW Healing Sprits and Healing Spa) in Virginia Beach. Afterward several other women came forward.

Williams is expected to be sentenced on September 18.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.