NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Monday, June 27 after being found guilty of producing child pornography, including video of a 4-year-old boy.

44-year-old Jason Woolwine pleaded guilty last November to production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Court documents show the FBI was investigating 70-year-old Newport News resident John Stanley Zelinsky when the Norfolk Child Exploitation Task Force (NCETF) discovered a self-produced video of Woolwine sexually abusing a young boy. Investigators believe the video was produced in March 2021.

During the investigation, Zelinsky told the agents he and Woolwine were romantically involved and that Woolwine had sent him the video involving the young boy. The FBI was able to confirm Zelinsky’s claims and, with the help of forensic examination, were able to retrieve images of child pornography as well as the self-produced video from Woolwine’s cell phone, despite him using anti-forensic evidence destruction software.

Zelinsky received a 7-year sentence on April 26 after pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

This case came about as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

