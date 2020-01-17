Virginia Beach man sentenced to 19 years for conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Thursday to more than 19 years in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine.

Dante Jermel Davis, 40, was the subject of court-authorized phone surveillance by authorities, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Authorities heard conversations concerning the “imminent delivery of controlled substances by another party to Davis,” the release said.

Investigations then detained Rawl Christopher Stennett after he was seen carrying a backpack and going into the lobby of a downtown Norfolk apartment building.

That’s where Davis had a “stash apartment.

Inside Stennett’s backpack was five kilograms of cocaine.

Law enforcement then detained Davis outside the stash apartment and got a search warrant for the rental. They found 397 grams of heroin, 14 grams of cocaine, over $160,000 in cash, two digital scales, and a money counting machine.

Investigators also found $100,000 in cash, a Glock 9mm pistol, ammunition, marijuana, and another money-counting machine at Davis’ other apartment in Virginia Beach.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.